WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Position Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 27.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 516.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after buying an additional 51,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

WSFS Financial stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Insider Activity

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

