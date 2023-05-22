Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 92,478 Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

