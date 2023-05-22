Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 373,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.30% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 628,296 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 619,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

