Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.30% of Boot Barn worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after buying an additional 214,704 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 88.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after buying an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $88.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOOT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

About Boot Barn

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

