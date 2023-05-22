Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $177.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.10. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $186.37.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $470,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Stories

