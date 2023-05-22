Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 22,623 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,623 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.98% of BELLUS Health worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 394.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BLU opened at $14.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BELLUS Health

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Lifesci Capital downgraded BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.