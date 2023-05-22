Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 22,623 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,623 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.98% of BELLUS Health worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 394.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BELLUS Health Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ BLU opened at $14.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $14.54.
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
