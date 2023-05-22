Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,064 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.70% of Kura Sushi USA worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $784,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $69.48 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.