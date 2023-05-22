Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.34% of Dorman Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of DORM opened at $86.30 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.92.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

