Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 7,413 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $387,067,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 514,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $822.51 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $831.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $751.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $697.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,513 shares of company stock worth $22,944,820. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

