Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CODI. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 795,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $594.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,735,242.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $92,666.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,035.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,020 shares of company stock valued at $449,652. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CODI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

