Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.69% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Capital Management LP raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 995,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 592,559 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 108,251 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,251 shares of company stock valued at $492,958. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). On average, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

