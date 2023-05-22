Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $235,278.45. Following the sale, the president now owns 223,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

