Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $288,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $284.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.96.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.