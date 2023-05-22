Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 794 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 61.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 256,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 97,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 55,397 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth about $4,434,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 181,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares during the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PEO stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO)
- Warren Buffett Boosts Occidental Stake, Adds 3.46 Million Shares
- What’s Behind The Recent Meteoric Rise Of Tingo Group
- Is PulteGroup Overbought After Double-Digit Gains?
- Netflix Stock Just Had Its Largest Intraday Gain Since 2022
- Analyst Flags Concerns About P&G Growth Despite Earnings Beat
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.