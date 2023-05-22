Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 244.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SouthState by 30.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SouthState in the third quarter valued at $140,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SouthState Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

SSB opened at $63.32 on Monday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.