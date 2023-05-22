Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Byline Bancorp worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 456,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 213,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 79,197 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,789,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,098,000 after buying an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,026,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,695,601 shares in the company, valued at $240,110,688.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 102,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,777 over the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BY stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $669.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.18. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

See Also

