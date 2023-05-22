Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,465 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,437,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,813,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 192,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $24,514,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 391,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,512,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $168.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

