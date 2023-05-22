H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

