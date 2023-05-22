Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 436,863 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CEVA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after buying an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CEVA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after buying an additional 39,074 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Price Performance

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $21.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEVA Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

