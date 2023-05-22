Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,516 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 334.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cactus by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after buying an additional 723,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cactus by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after buying an additional 471,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after buying an additional 269,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,605,000 after acquiring an additional 253,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.94. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. Citigroup cut their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.