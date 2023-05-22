PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 135,688 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $27,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 844,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 404,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,232,000 after buying an additional 236,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,576,000. AWM Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 173,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.67 on Monday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $104.81 and a 52-week high of $105.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.47.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

