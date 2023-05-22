Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,840 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.84% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 111,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWV opened at $44.76 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $762.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.