PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $26.35 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,916 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Service Co. International worth $26,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCI opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

