PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,082 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

ADI opened at $190.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.39 and a 200-day moving average of $176.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

