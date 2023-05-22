PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,098 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of J. M. Smucker worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,973,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.0 %

SJM opened at $151.89 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.18.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.