Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 59,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 80.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

