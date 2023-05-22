Sandy Spring Bank Has $223,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.43 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

