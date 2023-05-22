Sandy Spring Bank Takes Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,733,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,011,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,544,000.

Separately, Loop Capital raised MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MBC opened at $10.86 on Monday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

