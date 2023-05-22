Sandy Spring Bank Sells 160 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 146,595 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

NYSE:CHD opened at $95.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

