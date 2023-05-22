Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

