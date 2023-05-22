Sandy Spring Bank Acquires New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $26.52.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

