Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.