Sandy Spring Bank Buys 555 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1,541.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,210,000 after buying an additional 77,904 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $233.38 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $229.48 and a one year high of $356.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

