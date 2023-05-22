Sandy Spring Bank Has $258,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average is $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.