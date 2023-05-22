Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,012,000 after buying an additional 1,522,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after buying an additional 979,223 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 902,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,568,000.

RWX stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $431.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

