Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 528 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 331,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $9,829,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 243.4% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPMD stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $47.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

