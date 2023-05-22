SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WealthOne LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NANR opened at $51.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $548.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

