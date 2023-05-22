JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JMST opened at $50.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

