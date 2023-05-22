Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

