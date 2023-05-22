Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Allstate by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 80,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $117.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.68.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

