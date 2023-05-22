Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 567,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 307,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,138,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Broadcom by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

AVGO opened at $682.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $684.95.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

