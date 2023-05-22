Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ASML by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135,395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

Shares of ASML opened at $694.00 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $699.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $647.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.28. The stock has a market cap of $273.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

