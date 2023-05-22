Sandy Spring Bank Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,007,000 after purchasing an additional 111,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,428 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $82.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

