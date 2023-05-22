Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 400,780 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,780 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $32,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.