Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $33,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 1,401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.