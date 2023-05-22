APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.23% of APA worth $33,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in APA by 91.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in APA by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,129,000 after buying an additional 301,695 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

APA opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

