Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $34.50 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $34,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $73.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

