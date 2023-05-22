Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $32,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $29.59 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

