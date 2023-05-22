Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

NYSE TSQ opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market cap of $153.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $120.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is 174.42%.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

See Also

