Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $29.89 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,924 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Kellogg worth $29,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $69.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.11.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.